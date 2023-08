PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a person was injured after a dispute over a stolen car on Saturday.

PGPD said a person was shot during the confrontation on the 9900 block of Marguerita Avenue in Glenn Dale.

He was transported to the hospital with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man who fired the gun remained on the scene and is uninjured.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.