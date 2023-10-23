COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) responded to an incident that happened at the university’s dorm where someone tried to film a student in the bathroom.

The incident occurred Monday around 1:20 p.m. at Hagerstown Hall.

A woman was in the bathroom when she noticed a cell phone peering over her shower curtain. She yelled at the suspect and he left the bathroom and exited through a stairwell.

UMPD was still investigating the incident as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (301) 405-3555.