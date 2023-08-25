LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students got free school supplies this afternoon at a back-to-school drive hosted by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Our parents are in need, children are in need and anything to help our young people out, to bridge that gap, the police are doing their part. It’s a small part but it is such a necessary and vital part,” said Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Long lines filled the parking lot of PGPD’s Division 3 location in Landover. Each student got a free bookbag, pencils, notebooks, shoes, toys and so much more.

With Prince George’s County Schools’ new safety measures going into effect this school year, the event also gave away clear bookbags required for middle school and high school students.

The goal of Friday’s backpack giveaway is to help ease the pressure off parents, while building trust among the community and police.

“We work together for the greater, safer and betterment of our community. So when the kids see us out here, they see us in a different light, they see us in a different manner, and that’s what we want. We want to bridge that gap,” said Aziz.

Dawn Smith says she has a big family and getting free school supplies relieves some financial pressure.

“It’s amazing, it helps out. I’m so happy,” said Smith.

As students prepare for the new school year, PGPD ensures they’re working closely with the school system to ensure a safe school year.

“It is a place for our young children, our young people to realize their dreams. Their parents should not have to worry about any type of violence or any type of thing that is negative going on in schools. They should be protected and environment and we want to do our part to make sure they stay that way,” said Aziz.