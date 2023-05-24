PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department asked for the public’s assistance Wednesday, in identifying a teenager they say attempted to murder a student on a school bus.

On May 1, at around 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault on a school bus. The base had stopped on Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. While it was stopped, three teens got on the bus and attacked a student.

One of the teens who has now been identified as “Baby K” pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot the student multiple times, however, his gun jammed.

Police say that “Baby K” was known to the victim. All three teens are charged as adults.

“Baby K” faces charges of attempted first and second-degree murder, Assault, and more.

A reward is offered of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force has contributed a significant portion of this reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Please refer to case 23-0025719.