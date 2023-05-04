PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released pictures of three suspects who they said assaulted a student on a Prince George’s County school bus on Monday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers were called to Oxon Hill around 4:55 p.m.

The bus had stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to let students get off the bus. While it was stopped, the three suspects — all suspected to be under 18 — got on the bus and started attacking the victim — a boy whose age was not disclosed.

Images courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

PGPD said that one of the suspects had a gun and tried to fire at the victim many times. They said that they “believe the weapon malfunctioned.”

The victim had minor injuries. A bus driver and bus aide — both adults — were either on the bus or nearby at the time. Neither of them were injured.

The union representing Prince George’s County bus drivers said that the bus driver and bus aide are currently taking time off and are afraid to return to work after the incident.