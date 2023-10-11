DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Plumbing issues at Prince George’s County restaurant is spilling over into into a nearby District Heights neighborhood and residents say they can’t take it anymore.

“You can smell the odor, is awful,” said longtime resident Phyllis Wright.

A strong smell remains in a neighborhood off of Marlboro Pike, and residents can still see liquid stains seeping into the residential street from sewage problems at the Hip Hop Fish and Chicken restaurant that sits right at the corner.

The manager of the restaurant said they’re trying to fix the problem but neighbors say something needs to be done now.

“It’s running right in front of my house. This street is majority senior citizens that live here. We shouldn’t have to live like this at all,” she said. “Something needs to be done.”

Wright has lived in the District Heights neighborhood for years, but recently she’s been frustrated with the restaurant and their plumbing issues.

“It started off with just the grease. They was releasing the grease down into the sewage. Now they’re releasing human [feces]. We can’t live like this, we just something needs to be done,” Wright said.

She complained about it to local leaders but the issue keeps happening.

“I went and talk to them and they stopped for a minute and then as soon as they think no one is watching. They would do it again,” she said. “Nothing has been done because as you can see, we’re here today. We’re here today with this exact same problem with these people.”

DC News Now spoke to the restaurant’s manager and he did confirm the establishment is having plumbing issues. But in order to fix it, they have to drain it which is the reason for the plumbing seeping in front of homes and into the street sewer. He said they’re trying their best to fix the problem.

DC News Now also tried to reach out to the City of District Heights and Prince George’s County but did not get a response back in time for publication.