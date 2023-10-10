PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said the shooting that took place at Bowie State University Saturday night was an isolated incident. Police also said the shooters and victims were not students at the university.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who were helping Bowie State University with security during Homecoming weekend, responded to the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies for a report of a shooting.

Police found two 19-year-old men shot in front of the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still looking for the person(s) responsible and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.