PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a car that was part of a fatal crash that left four dead in Bowie on Friday evening was taken in an armed carjacking.

PGPD said that on September 29 at about 7:30 p.m., they responded to the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive and saw a car with expired temporary tags.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop on the car. The car sped off. Officers briefly attempted to pursue the car but lost sight of the car.

Police were notified the registered car did not match the paper tag. They were unable to locate the car.

A witness told PGPD that while driving in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road, the driver of the car passed them, and while attempting the pass, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The site of the crash was about 2.5 miles from the site of the attempted traffic stop. After the fatal crash that left four dead, police determined the involved car was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the city of Greenbelt.