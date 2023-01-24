LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a man who’d experienced some kind of trauma to his body outside. He died there.

Detectives asked anyone who had information about the man’s killing or the person or people who may have been involved to call Crime Solvers of Prince George’s County. The number is 1-866-411-TIPS.