HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said a person was found dead after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to the 6100 block of 42nd Ave. for a structure fire at a multi-family house.

They said that a person was found dead inside at some point during the response. Police did not yet know the cause of death.

Officials said that the death investigation was ongoing.