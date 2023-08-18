LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Students are getting a perspective on policing through a new youth forensic science camp hosted by the Prince George’s County Police Athletic League.

“We did fingerprinting, we did shoot printing we did a lot of different things that our agency has to partake in through different crimes that happened throughout the county. So the kids were able to just really experience a whole day a whole week of different things that have to be done at a crime scene,” said Cpl. Christyal Rood with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The goal is to expose young people to how the world of science helps solve crime, and this particular program takes place about one month after Chief Malik Aziz announced the department’s summer initiative to combat crime, which includes involving students in productive activities while they’re out of school.

“We’re breaking down barriers and we’re building bridges with our young people in a way that is more prevalent…to see us in another way or another manner,” said Aziz. “It lays a path and a strong foundation, a core principle of our police community relations, branch building and engaging with young people for Prince George’s County police is what we’re looking for, and not just enforcement, community and action.

This is the first year the police department is hosting a summer camp like this one. Rood said it allows young people to experience what they often see on television crime shows and in video games.

“They get to see that aspect of wow, this is real and there are people who really do this job, and I got to actually work with them,” Rood said. “We are doing things in the community that not only bridge the gap, but also create a safe space for us to understand what role we all play and how to play it in a cohesive, positive way.”