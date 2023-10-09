PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has confirmed the identities of three of the four people killed in a recent crash.

The driver was identified as 14-year-old Marquay Swann of Lanham. Two of the passengers were also identified as 15-year-old Zyshaun Cuffey of Glenarden and 15-year-old Serenity Sellman of Upper Marlboro.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the fourth passenger.

On September 29 at about 7:30 p.m., officers in the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive saw a car with expired temporary tags. Police then attempted to do a traffic stop on the car.

The car then sped off and officers briefly attempted to pursue the car but lost sight of it. Police were told the registered car did not match the paper tag.

According to a witness, minutes after officers stopped following the car while traveling in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road, the driver of the car passed them, and while attempting the pass, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The crash site was approximately 2.5 miles from the site of the attempted traffic stop. After the crash, police determined the involved Kia was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the city of Greenbelt.