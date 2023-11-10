PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police have identified the fourth occupant of a vehicle that crashed killing four passengers in Upper Marlboro.

Prince George’s County Police said the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a crash that occurred in Mitchellville on Friday, September, 29.

Officers responded to the area of Lottsford Rd. and Palmetto Dr. at around 7:30 p.m. where they found a Kia Sorento with expired tags.

Officers said they attempted to pull over the Kia and it sped off. Officers briefly attempted to chase the Kia but quickly lost it.

An independent witness told police that they saw the Kia in the 12800 block of Woddmore Rd. where it lost control while attempting to pass the witness.

After the crash, police determined that the Kia had been stolen in an armed cracking in the city of Greenbelt.

On October 9, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identities of three of the four occupants killed in the crash. The driver has been identified as 14-year-old Marquay Swann of Lanham. Two of the passengers have been identified as 15-year-old Zyshaun Cuffey of Glenarden and 15-year-old Serenity Sellman of Upper Marlboro.

On November 10, the fourth occupant was identified as 17-year-old Darteal Byers of Upper Marlboro.

This incident remains under review, anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at (301) 731-4422.