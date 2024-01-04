PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a man who was killed after a vehicle hit him New Year’s Day night in Cheverly.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Tom Gregorio, 50, of Cheverly died in the roadway near Landover Road and Neighbor Lane.

Officers went to the area around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 after they received word that there was an unconscious man there.

PGPD said it appeared that a vehicle was heading northbound on Landover Road when it hit Gregorio. The driver left the area. As of Jan. 4, investigators still were trying to find out the make and model of the vehicle involved, as well as who was driving it.

Police asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

People also can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Another option is to use the P3 Tips app.

The case number is 24-0000229.