PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Glenn Dale died Saturday after the SUV he was driving collided with another SUV.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Quinton Francis Jr., 64, was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Lanham around 3:30 a.m. when his SUV hit one that was making a left turn.

Francis died there. The driver of the other SUV and her passenger were hurt, but police said their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to call its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.