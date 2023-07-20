PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a man who died Wednesday after a shooting inside a Starbucks in Forestville.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said an armored truck company employee shot and killed Jonathan Griffin, 35, of Upper Marlboro inside the store, located in the 3400 block of Donnell Dr. around 2 p.m.

Investigators said the armored truck employee was behind the counter of Starbucks on business and that Griffin went behind the counter. That’s when the armored truck company employee is supposed to have shot Griffin who died there.

The police department said a security camera caught the incident. Investigators still were looking into the circumstance that led up to it.