PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal collision that took place on Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Columbia Park Road

Police say they responded to reports of a collision at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that a moped and a sedan were involved in a crash. The driver of the moped died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The westbound portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Columbia Park Road was closed while police investigated the exact cause of the incident.