PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating after someone found a body in the area of Odell and Grant roads Thursday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received reports about an unconscious person at around 8:35 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the person, who appeared to have experienced to the body. The person died there.

Police said detectives were working to determine suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (866) 411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on IOS and Android.