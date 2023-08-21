PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a person has died after being hit by a car in Adelphi early Sunday morning.

PGPD said that at about 3:15 am, a person was found dead on the road in the 2000 block of University Boulevard.

Police said the driver did not remain on the scene. Officials are working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.