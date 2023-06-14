PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Suitland Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that around 12:30 p.m., they were dispatched to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Rd. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds. He died there.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Keith Daniel Bennett of Suitland.

Police said they were working to identify a suspect and motive. They encouraged anyone with information to reach out to the department at (301) 516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.