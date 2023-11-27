PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police said that a little after midnight on November 25, police responded to Berry Road and Farmington Road E for a crash.

When PGPD arrived at the scene, they found a man, a woman, and the driver injured. The woman died while being transported to the hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The driver’s injuries are considered minor.

Police said the car was driving on Berry Road when the driver left the road and hit a concrete culvert.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call this number: 301-731-4422.