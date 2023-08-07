PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police said it is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning in Clinton.

PGPD said that at about 8:30 a.m., it responded to the area of Raintree Way and Goblet Way for a single-vehicle crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old John Lee Perry of Clinton unresponsive. He died shortly after.

Police said that Perry was trying to make a left turn when his car left the road and hit a tree.

PGPD was still working to determine what caused the crash.