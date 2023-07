PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at a Starbucks in Forestville.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that an armored truck employee was inside the store in the 3400 block of Donnell Dr. around 2 p.m. for business. Investigators said a man went behind the counter and the armored truck employee shot and killed him.