PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Thursday morning in Hyattsville.

Police said Rodney Wells, 28, was shot alongside another man in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on June 22. Both men were transported to hospital where Wells later died.

Police said they were working to determine a motive and identify a suspect in this case however they do not believe this was a random incident.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this case to call detectives at (310) 516-2512. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.