PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Green St. at around 2:00 p.m., according to a post on the X platform.

Once on scene, officers said they found a male dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were on scene working to establish suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (866) 411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.