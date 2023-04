A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Prince George County police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2600 block of Kent Village at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Officials are still on the scene trying to determine the suspect’s identity and figure out a motive.