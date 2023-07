PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Wheeler Rd. early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Wheeler Rd. at around 4:40 a.m.

On scene they found a man inside a convenience store suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Police do not believe the man was an employee of the story, he died on scene.