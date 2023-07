PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after a stabbing on a Green Line train at Naylor Rd. in Prince George’s County.

Heavy police presence was on scene at the Naylor Rd. Metro Station around 9:15 p.m. Monday night after a stabbing took place on a train car.

There was a delay on the Green Line while police investigated, as the station was closed down temporarily.

Police say they recovered a knife at the scene.