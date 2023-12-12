PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said they’re investigating two separate fatal pedestrian accidents that happened on Monday morning.

PGPD said that at about 3:00 a.m., it was dispatched to the 5000 block of Branch Ave for a collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He died there.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Just a few hours later, at about 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Riggs Rd & Chillum Rd for a pedestrian crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He died there.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.