WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it was looking for a second suspect involved in a shooting at the Addison Road Metro Station bus bay.

On Wednesday around 2:45 p.m., two people were injured in a shooting. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene.

MTPD was working with the Prince George’s County Police Department to look for the second suspect, DeAngelo Dreco Walker.

Police said he was last seen near McLain Avenue in Glenarden, Maryland.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who sees him should call (202) 962-2121.