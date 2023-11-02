PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman in her 70s and stealing her car on Wednesday night as she was entering a restaurant.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) released a photo of the person they believe is responsible on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road in the Camp Springs area. During a press conference on Thursday, police said the victim was followed by the suspect after she exited her car. When she entered the restaurant, the suspect stabbed her multiple times, took her keys and stole her car.

“The victim was able to tell us that nothing was said to her, so it appears to be completely random. There doesn’t appear to be a motive at this time,” said Michael Nolle with Division 5 of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officials say the victim is in critical but stable condition at this time. Officers also found the car just a short distance from where the incident happened.

“As a person that makes me feel awful. As a police officer and as a commander for this department [it] makes me feel even worse than one of our citizens just going about her daily business, her life was victimized in this way,” Nolle said.

During a time when crime is rising, police is reminding everyone to remain vigilant.

“Be aware of everything that’s going on around you because if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone,” Nolle said.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact officers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or 301-856-2660