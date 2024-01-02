PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) charged a man for killing his friend who was reported missing in April 2023.

PGCPD said Parrish Goode, 23, is being charged with first and second-degree murder along with other related charges for shooting and killing Damion Myers, 20.

Officers responded to a home in the 12000 block of Nevin Ln. in Fort Washington on April 15, 2023, after a family member reported Myers missing.

Myers’ family said they had not seen or heard from him since April 14, 2023, when he tried to get a ride from Goode.

During the following week, PGCPD started uncovering evidence of Myers’ disappearance. Police said that he had been shot and killed inside Goode’s car, but investigators never found his remains.

PGCPD filed an arrest warrant for Goode on Dec. 21, 2023, based on the “totality of the evidence” during their investigation.

Goode was taken into custody on Dec. 27, 2023, when he admitted to shooting Myers and trashing his body somewhere in Fort Washington.

Police were still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 516-2512 or submit a tip online.