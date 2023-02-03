KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night.

Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old man who’d been struck in a crosswalk. He died there.

MSP said it appeared a white truck ran a red light and hit the man. Troopers think the driver of the truck left, then came back.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once that’s complete, the team will submit its findings to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed.