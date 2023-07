LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was stabbed in Landover on Sunday evening.

Police said that they responded to the 7700 block of Landover Road around 6 p.m. for a stabbing.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that the man told officers that his friend had stabbed him, but “didn’t give any other information on said friend.”

Detectives were still investigating the case.