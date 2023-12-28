PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an off-duty Prince George’s County officer fired at two suspects who were trying to steal his car on Thursday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that the officer was getting his family into his car near the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Rd., right across from Tanger Outlets, when the suspects approached him.

Officials said that the officer got his two family members out of his car before shooting at the suspects an unknown number of times. They escaped in his car.

Police were not giving out the vehicle information as of 8 p.m.