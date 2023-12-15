COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department said it charged a person for giving a false statement to police about an assault that happened in November.

The initial stabbing reportedly happened on Nov. 28 when police were called about a person who was assaulted at the Regents Drive Garage on the university’s campus. The reporting person said a man with a knife approached them and assaulted them.

That person had told police that they were able to get away to a safe place to call for help after only getting minor injuries. When police searched the area, they didn’t find any suspects.

After investigating, the campus’ police determined on Dec. 15 that the reporting person made a false report.

Police applied for a criminal summons and the reporting person was charged with three counts of making a false statement to police.