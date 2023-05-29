PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces charges after he used a sword to murder a man at an apartment building Friday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Aaron Bynum, 33, attacked Anthony Cunningham, 63, around 6:30 p.m. on May 26. When officers got to the building, located in the 2100 block of Brooks Dr., they said they found Bynum in the lobby holding a sword. They ordered him to drop the weapon.

Cunningham, who had multiple stab wounds, died at the scene.

The police department said it wasn’t clear if Bynum and Cunningham knew each other, although both men lived in the complex.

Bynum faces charges of first and second degree murder, according to a news release. As of Monday, May 29, he was being held without bond.

Detectives said they still were investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call (301) 516-2512.