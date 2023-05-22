SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released body camera footage of an arrest involving a gun, bag of drugs, and a police chase, all near a Prince George’s County elementary school.

Seat Pleasant Police say during a police chase 22-year-old Kemani Rhodes dropped a bag full of drugs, and threw his gun on the roof of the Seat Pleasant Activity Center.

On May 11th, an officer approached Rhodes after observing Rhodes was showcasing signs of having a gun at a neighborhood playground. When police approached him, he began running.

“We’ve restructured our crime reduction model, which of course, assigns a police officer to that elementary school. And in fact, that officer is the one who identified that suspicious person and placed him under arrest,” said Nicholas Griffith with Seat Pleasant Police Department.

Police body cam video shows running Rhodes dropping a book bag while running near a basketball court, then throwing what police say is a handgun on top of the roof of the city’s activity center. Police were finally able to catch and arrest roads in front of a nearby home.

Later officials say they discovered 300 grams of marijuana and 9 grams of cocaine individually bagged inside the bookbag Rhodes dropped.

This entire incident happened just steps away from Seat Pleasant Elementary School, just before students were about to be dismissed.

Annie Allen, a longtime employee of the activity center says the situation is alarming.

“I feel very unsafe about that. We have young kids around here and there’s a school there, and anything could have happened to the kids or even to the seniors that are in the senior center. So I’m very concerned about that.”

Rhodes has a prior record preventing him from legally carrying a firearm. He’s currently facing several gun and drug-related charges. He’s being held with no bond, and his next court appearance is set for June.