HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video on Monday of a shooting at a gentleman’s club in March that left two people injured and a security guard dead.

Investigators still were working to identify the people who opened fire.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Chillum Rd. around 12:40 a.m. on March 28. They found 28-year-old Alex Lynch of Landover outside of the club.

Police said that Lynch was a security guard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two customers who were inside the business — a man and a woman — also were shot, but police said that their injuries were not life-threatening.

The video shows a red car stop at the scene. Moments later, three people — the driver, someone in the front passenger seat, and someone in the rear seat — open fire. The person in the passenger seat hops out of the car to fire towards the club before getting back into the car.

Police said that they recovered the car in the video. They were working to determine a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301)516-2512.