A woman said she had to postpone her son's burial because of the shooting, which took place along part of Sheriff Road in Prince George's County.

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a shooting that left three people hurt as they left a funeral in Landover Friday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said n a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that officers were in the 7100 block of Sheriff Rd.

At 2:28 p.m., PGPD said that three people who were in a van that was leaving a funeral were hit by gunfire. Police expected all of them to survive.

Police held a news conference and said they received the call about the shooting around 2 p.m. The location given was Sheriff Road and Countrywood Court. They said the van was leaving National Harmony Memorial Park when the shooting happened.

The shooting took place next to a funeral home that is there, and a woman told DC News Now that she had to postpone her son’s burial because of the shooting.

PGPD said that an officer who was trying to help those who were hurt also was injured. The officer, along with those three people, went to the hospital for treatment.

Because of the shooting, police shut down Sheriff Road between Belle Haven Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a time.