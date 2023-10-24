LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police said they were to find a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Investigators said the person who died was 28-year-old Franklin Membreno Mendez.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it believes Mendez was in a minor, unrelated car crash on the 8900 block of Annapolis Rd. before 4 a.m. While Mendez was looking at the damage to his vehicle, police believe a driver hit Mendez, lodging him in the windshield of that driver’s car.

Police said the driver went more than two miles to the 7500 block of Ardwick Ardmore Rd. with Mendez in the windshield. At that location, the driver took Mendez off of his car and left him on the side of the road. Mendez died there.

Police said they were looking for a gray Honda Civic with a white decal across the top of the back window. The car has damage to the passenger side front bumper and fender. It also has a hole in the windshield.

Anyone with information may call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).