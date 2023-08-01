GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Greenbelt police are looking for a Prince George’s County teacher who has been missing since Saturday.

Police say 59-year-old Mariame Toure Sylla was last seen near her home in Greenbelt but hasn’t been home or heard from since.

Friends told police it’s unlike her to just disappear.

She’s part of the community through her volunteer work, attending her mosque and teaching at the local French immersion school. A lot of people are worried about her well-being.

Missing flyers have gone up around the neighborhood where she was last seen, which was July 29 at around 8 p.m.

“I was heartbroken when I saw that she was missing and I really want her to come back,” said Melinda Conrad-Brown.

Conrad-Brown has been helping distribute the fliers. She works with Sylla at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, one of several schools she substitute teaches at.

“I’ve met her through the substitute process coming into the school and she’s been very sweet to me. The kids love her. Oh, Madam Sylla,” Conrad-Brown said.

Greenbelt police spokesperson Ricardo Dennis said they are also concerned for her safety.

“We were notified by a family friend who told us that [this] is unlike her, to not be around, not to show up,” Dennis said. “She apparently didn’t show up at her job. She hasn’t been back to the house.”

Dennis says her phone last pinged in the area where she lives on Lake Park Drive.

Across the street, Schrom Hills Park was closed for several hours Tuesday morning.

“According to her friend, that’s an area that she frequently goes to walk, and is close to her home,” Dennis said. “So we just want to make sure we went through there just in case.”

Police need the public’s help but have no indication of foul play at this point.

“What we were concerned about is the fact that she has a medical condition that requires medication and all of her medication is back at her residence,” Dennis said.

“Her family’s in my prayers. And all those connected to her,” Conrad-Brown said.

Sylla is 5’5″ and 135 pounds.

People with any information about where she may be is asked to contact Detective Davis at 240-542-2134, davis@greenbeltmd.gov, or the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.