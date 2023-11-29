PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is searching for those responsible for a recent string of armed robberies.

So far, the suspects are linked to up to 10 robberies in the past month.

The most recent robbery happened Monday at about 7:25 p.m. at a restaurant in the 2000 block of University Blvd. in the Chillum area. An employee was hurt during the exchange when the suspect threatened him with a knife but their injuries were minor.

The 10 robberies have been at a variety of businesses, primarily in the 2000 block of University Blvd. Detectives believe the suspects may have ties to the area.

PGCPD released the following surveillance photos of the suspects involved:

(Courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department)

Police say a cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2830.