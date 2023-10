LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a woman was killed Monday morning in Maryland.

Police said that at about 5:00 a.m., they received a call for a shooting at a parking lot at 14120 West Side Boulevard.

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She died there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (301) 498-0092.