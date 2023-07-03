CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man is in jail after a deadly carjacking spree across Prince George’s County on Sunday that took the life of an off-duty metro driver and two dogs.

As carjackings increase, safety is a concern for many.

“In my 25 years of service this is probably the most violent time that I’ve seen in our community with the gun violence,” said Captain Gregory Ford with Prince George’s Park Police.

The amount of gun violence, specifically among younger people is “quite challenging,” he said.

“Carjackings are big problem here in Prince George’s County, and officers say it’s getting out of hand, especially when someone loses their life.”

Ford hosts self defense classes throughout the county, teaching people ways to protect themselves in every situation.

Ford says if an armed person is demanding personal property, to just give it to them.

“If a person has a gun and they want to take that property, give them the property because there’s no property more valuable to your life,” he said.

If an unarmed person tries to attack you, Ford says to fight back.

“We teach using your personal weapons which are your hands, your feet, your knees, your elbows, your head and your voice,” Ford said. “Using your voice is basically being present in letting the person know what your intentions are.”

Police say 22-year-old Daeyon Ross is accused of multiple carjackings in Capitol Heights on Sunday.

One of those incidents took the life of 56-year-old Kurt Modeste. Police say Modeste was in a McDonald’s drive-thru when Modeste attempted to carjack him, and opened fire. Modeste was able to drive off, but he died from his injuries later.

Prince George’s County has seen 229 carjackings this year. It’s a 10% increase compared to this time last year, according to Prince George’s County Police Department.

Ford hopes crime in the county slows down soon.

“I hope as a community, we are able to address some of these issues. It takes a village to make some of these changes,” Ford said. “Hopefully through mental health services that we have in Prince George’s County and throughout the region, we’ll be able to utilize those services to help improve some of these situations.”