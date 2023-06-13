PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said that one of its officers shot at a suspect who pointed a handgun at him on Monday night.

Police said that around 11:45 p.m., an officer was driving in the area of Oxon Run Drive and Anvil Lane when he saw sedan that was wanted in connection with two carjackings. The sedan also was reported stolen from a neighboring area.

An SUV, which also was reported as stolen, was behind the sedan. The officer requested additional officers come to his location.

The officer said that as he sat in his car waiting for the backup officers, the sedan and SUV pulled up alongside the officer’s car. A passenger in the sedan got out and began walking towards the police car, pointing a handgun at the officer.

According to police, the officer fired multiple shots through the windshield because he feared for his life. The person with the gun was not hit by the gunfire. He ran back to the sedan. It and the SUV left.

The officer followed. The pursuit ended in Washington, D.C. Police said that multiple people who were in the sedan and SUV ran.

Officers were able to take 24-year-old Charles Edward Owens of Washington, D.C. and a 16-year-old boy into custody. Police also recovered a loaded handgun.

Owens was charged with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and related offenses. The boy was being charged as an adult with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault and related offenses.