PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was investigating a domestic-related call that left a woman dead.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m. on Monday in the 3300 block of Curtis Dr.

Once police arrived, they found a woman inside the home with trauma to her body. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

PGPD said in a series of posts Monday afternoon that it did not think this was a “random crime” and was working to find any suspects and motive for the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-TIPS.