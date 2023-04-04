LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A devastating Prince George’s County apartment fire left more than a dozen families without a roof over their heads including a pregnant couple.

Godlove and Elizabeth Nkosu were among those families. They lost everything in Monday night’s fire — including all the items for their first child.

On Monday, the couple stopped to fix the brakes for their car before heading home when Godlove noticed 3 missed calls from their apartment complex. He and Elizabeth checked an app they use for their electronics in their apartment and noticed everything was offline.

When they arrived at the Northampton apartments in Largo, the place they called home for the past 5 years was engulfed in flames. Godlove immediately ran into the apartment to see what was left.

“It was frightful, like nobody will understand until you run into a house that is on flames and you understand that you would have lost someone or you have lost everything. And you have to start from fresh,” he said.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to a three-story fire. A second alarm was called, and it took nearly an hour to put out the flames.

According to PGFD, a tenant accidentally left incense burning on their balcony.

“Let’s just be thankful that at least we’re alive. You know, all those things are material things. At least we can start somewhere,” said Elizabeth.

The couple is expecting a baby very soon. They were excited to welcome their baby into their home, but now they’re left with only the clothes they were wearing.

“We had bought some stuff for the baby and we’re just getting ready. Now, it just feels like we have to start up fresh. I’m pregnant, I need a place to rest. Since morning, I did not take my vitamins. I’ve been up and down and hungry, and I can even stay well hydrated,” Elizabeth said.

“She can’t even take the vitamins because it was burned in there,” her husband said.

With the help of social media, the Nkosus were able to get a few donations to buy some things they need.

“We appreciate everybody, every single person… doesn’t matter where it comes from, or what you give us. Nothing is small,” said Godlove.

Most importantly, they said they’re just happy to be alive.

“This just made me realize that we focus on the wrong things. Material things that come and go but our life and our relationship with god and how we treat people is more important,” said Elizabeth.