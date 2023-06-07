LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time ever, a Pride flag was raised in front of the Prince George’s County administration building. This came after tension — not about raising the flag, but rather about whether or not the flag-raising deserved a ceremony.

“It was really important to me that we took that step of inclusivity and representation and created a safe space for those that are part of the community that feel like they’re invisible,” said District 6 council member Krystal Oriadha.

Oriadha is the first openly bisexual council member. She introduced a “PRIDE” resolution to the council that includes a formal ceremony to raise a Pride flag in front of the building for the entire month of June.

During a private discussion, the idea of a ceremony had some pushback from other leaders.

“It’s made it seem like it’s something shameful that has to be done in the dark, that [we] cannot have ceremony, and as the only member of the LGBTQ+ community, I would hope that our allies could do better. It just shows that there’s a lot more work to be done,” she said.

Oriadha said she felt accomplished as she walked into work Wednesday morning and saw the flag, but not having a ceremony was disappointing.

Despite pushback from other county leaders, Oriadha said this is a step toward creating a more inclusive Prince George’s County.

“It’s progress and I’m always happy to see progress, but it was a reminder that there is a lot more that we have to do,” she said.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Oriadha has encountered many positive and negative experiences in the county — even now in her leadership. Despite the challenges, she perseveres because she says she now has the leadership role to make a difference.

“I still experience a lot of homophobia now, like when I post Pride stuff on my social media as an elected official. We were experiencing a lot of people that didn’t think that we deserve to be here, [they] felt like these were positions that we shouldn’t hold,” she said.

“I think representation is key, making sure that we step up to the plate as elected officials, as government to say very clearly that you’re welcome. That you’re part of our community is important,” she continued.

This year there have been several more Pride celebrations across the county. Prince George’s County Police Department hosted their first walk, several municipalities also hosted their own celebrations.

“Just seeing a lot more representative representation and willingness to do private events is exciting. I think it shows that their space for this and the community also shows that because I think there’s a fear of fear for some like elected officials and some people in positions of power to be associated with the community,” said Oriadha.

Oriadha said she will continue to strive to make the county a safer and more welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community, instead of them forcing the community to feel as though it has to go to other nearby areas to feel comfortable.

“We have to invest in the organizations that are on the ground, that are bridging these gaps. We have to invest in the businesses that are trying to move into the community and create those types of safe spaces. We have to think about what’s even happening in our library system, with trying to interrupt and stop drag queens from being able to read to children or banning books of LGBTQ+ authors, affirming books of those communities. I think there’s so much more we need to do, and so I’m looking forward to continuing to push those types of things in the county,” she said.