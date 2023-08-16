BELTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents at the Lighthouse at Twin Lakes Apartments are on high alert after reports of a reptile on the loose.

Some residents say they have seen it in pictures from other people in the neighborhood, but while no official photos of the reptile have been released, reports say the reptile could be a tegu lizard.

“I hope I don’t run into it because I would not like to be confronted with that thing,” Denroy Shirley, a resident of the apartment complex, said.

Linda Mendoza, a resident of the apartment complex, said tenants got an email reporting the loose reptile.

“Some residents had seen a reptile on the property that they described as just looking like an alligator, and that we should all be cautious when we come outside and especially when we’re walking our dogs,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the apartment complex for comment but did not heard back at the time of publication.